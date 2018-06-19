Modern Family creator threatens to leave 20th Century Fox due to Fox News

Fox News

Fox News inched closer to becoming the Trump propaganda machine our president so clearly wants it to be earlier this week when Tucker Carlson told viewers to “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.” One of the most prominent voices to decry Carlson’s words was Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, who currently sees several of his creations airing on the network.

“This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company,” he wrote on Twitter.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

Echoing his sentiments was Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, who said he was “disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews.” Levitan didn’t stop there, though. After calling conservative pundit Anne Coulter “the face of pure evil” over comments she made regarding the current administration’s inhumane immigration policies on Fox News, Levitan announced that he will be leaving his 20th Century Fox Television overall deal and “setting up shop elsewhere” after Modern Family wraps up its upcoming season.

“I have no problem with fact-based conservatism (such as WSJ), but @FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion,” he wrote. “I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere.”

Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career – so many amazing people there who share the concerns about @FoxNews but aren’t in the position to speak out. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

I have no problem with fact-based conservatism (such as WSJ), but @FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Levitan’s comments even inspired blockbuster filmmaker Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy) to condemn the network.

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 19, 2018

Of course, the structure of 21st Century Fox will change entirely once the company is sold to either Comcast or Disney, a deal that’s set to happen sometime in the coming year. No matter which sale goes through, Fox News will splinter off with Fox Broadcasting, Fox Business Network and Fox Sports, which will all be spun off into a new, terrifying monstrosity tentatively called New Fox, but will probably just be called Trump Town or some shit.

As such, Levitan has backpedaled his statements somewhat. Variety just shared a statement provided by his agent, UTA’s Jay Sures: “I have great respect and admiration for Dana Walden, Gary Newman, Peter Rice, and everyone at 20th Century Fox Studios who have all treated me so well for almost 2 decades. For now, I will take some time to see where those people land, and at that point, make a decision about my future.”

Still, Levitan’s decision makes a statement and sets the template for other creators, like MacFarlane, who, in this age of streaming and revivals, could easily find another network to take on his shows. Earlier this year, for example, we saw Brooklyn Nine-Nine get picked up NBC after being canceled by Fox and Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing revived by Fox after it was canned by ABC.