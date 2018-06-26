Protesters to throw party outside Morrissey’s Manchester concert

Morrissey

Morrissey released an album, Low In High School, last fall, but that’s not why he’s made so many recent headlines. The provactive singer has been on a tear lately, dropping comment after problematic comment on issues of sexual assault, political assassination, and, yep, even Hitler. He’s also discussed his support of the extremist right-wing For Britain party headed by anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters. In response to the one-time Smiths frontman’s troublesome views, DJ and writer Dave Haslam has announced a protest party to be held near Morrissey’s upcoming concert in Manchester, England (via The Guardian).

Morrissey is performing at the city’s Castlefield Bowl on July 8th, while the party, called “One Nation Under A Groove,” will be held at the Revolution bar from 3:00 pm to midnight. As the event’s Facebook page puts it, the “celebratory all-dayer of diverse soul-filled, hope-filled music” will exude “solidarity, love, unity, positivity, reggae, funk, soul and disco.” Among the many local DJs performing are Greg Thorpe, Irfan Rainy, Chad Jackson, and Katbrownsugar.

The party is free, but any donations will be donated to the charity Love Music Hate Racism. “Manchester is our home, it’s a city built on immigration, a city with an amazing legacy of great bands and wonderful clubs,” the event’s description read before adding, “Morrissey fans on their way to or back from his concert are more than welcome.”

The party will happen whether or not Morrissey actually shows up for his concert, which, as we’ve learned in the past, isn’t all that likely.