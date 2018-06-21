Mothers announce new album, Render Another Ugly Method, share “Blame Kit”: Stream

Mothers, photo by Tonje Thilesen

Philly indie folk outfit Mothers scored one of the best albums of 2016 with their full-length debut, When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired. They’re now looking to sustain that success with the follow-up LP, Render Another Ugly Method.

Due out September 7th through ANTI- Records, the effort spans a total of 11 tracks and features production from Grammy-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, The War on Drugs). “The first time I heard Mothers I knew it was a band that I wanted to work with,” Congleton shared in a press statement. “So special and idiosyncratic, it is impossible to ignore their point of view. I loved making the record and seeing them work.”

The first single being released is “Blame Kit”, which frames “the body as an object that can be expanded or collapsed, inhabited or deserted,” per a statement from Mothers songwriter and founding member Kristine Leschper. She elaborated further on the song’s origins:

“A blame kit is exactly what it sounds like – an apparatus or social mechanism that aims to shift or imply guilt onto a particular person, group, or idea,” Leschper explains. “It is the first of many songs on the record that deals with the body as an object that can be expanded or collapsed, inhabited or deserted. The second section was inspired by a passage I discovered in a book of case studies of schizophrenic and autistic children: ‘His body will at one moment expand to contain things and events that are outside of it, and at the next shrink to near-nothingness…Uncertain of the boundaries of his body, things on the outside become terribly important.’ I couldn’t stop thinking about that.”

Take a listen below.

Render Another Ugly Method Artwork:

Render Another Ugly Method Tracklist:

01. Beauty Routine

02. Pink

03. It Is A Pleasure to Be Here

04. Blame Kit

05. Baptist Trauma

06. Western Medicine

07. Circle Once

08. Mutual Agreement

09. Mother and Wife

10. Wealth Center/Risk Capital

11. Fat Chance

In support of their new album, Mothers will be touring North America throughout the summer and fall. Select dates will feature Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast.

Mothers 2018 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

07/13 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere #

07/15 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot #

07/16 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar %

07/17 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre %

07/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme %

07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall %

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

07/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

07/28 – Denver, CO @ The Underground Music Showcase %

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/21 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

09/24 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

09/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ The 5 Spot

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

09/28 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

09/29 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

09/30 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Liquor Store

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/18 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/22 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery

10/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR

10/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

11/02 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

# = w/ Lucy Dacus

% = w/ Japanese Breakfast

Mothers have also shared a teaser trailer for Render Another Ugly Method, which includes a snippet of another new song, “Baptist Trauma”.