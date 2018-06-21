Mothers announce new album, Render Another Ugly Method, share “Blame Kit”: Stream

Philly indie folk outfit Mothers scored one of the best albums of 2016 with their full-length debut, When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired. They’re now looking to sustain that success with the follow-up LP, Render Another Ugly Method.
Due out September 7th through ANTI- Records, the effort spans a total of 11 tracks and features production from Grammy-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, The War on Drugs). “The first time I heard Mothers I knew it was a band that I wanted to work with,” Congleton shared in a press statement. “So special and idiosyncratic, it is impossible to ignore their point of view. I loved making the record and seeing them work.”
The first single being released is “Blame Kit”, which frames “the body as an object that can be expanded or collapsed, inhabited or deserted,” per a statement from Mothers songwriter and founding member Kristine Leschper. She elaborated further on the song’s origins:
“A blame kit is exactly what it sounds like – an apparatus or social mechanism that aims to shift or imply guilt onto a particular person, group, or idea,” Leschper explains. “It is the first of many songs on the record that deals with the body as an object that can be expanded or collapsed, inhabited or deserted. The second section was inspired by a passage I discovered in a book of case studies of schizophrenic and autistic children: ‘His body will at one moment expand to contain things and events that are outside of it, and at the next shrink to near-nothingness…Uncertain of the boundaries of his body, things on the outside become terribly important.’ I couldn’t stop thinking about that.”
Take a listen below.
Render Another Ugly Method Artwork:
Render Another Ugly Method Tracklist:
01. Beauty Routine
02. Pink
03. It Is A Pleasure to Be Here
04. Blame Kit
05. Baptist Trauma
06. Western Medicine
07. Circle Once
08. Mutual Agreement
09. Mother and Wife
10. Wealth Center/Risk Capital
11. Fat Chance
In support of their new album, Mothers will be touring North America throughout the summer and fall. Select dates will feature Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast.
Mothers 2018 Tour Dates:
07/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #
07/13 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere #
07/15 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot #
07/16 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar %
07/17 – Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre %
07/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme %
07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall %
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %
07/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %
07/28 – Denver, CO @ The Underground Music Showcase %
09/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
09/21 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
09/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
09/24 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
09/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
09/26 – Nashville, TN @ The 5 Spot
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
09/28 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
09/29 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
09/30 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury
10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/05 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
10/16 – Portland, OR @ Liquor Store
10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/18 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/22 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery
10/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBAR
10/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
10/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
11/02 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
# = w/ Lucy Dacus
% = w/ Japanese Breakfast
Mothers have also shared a teaser trailer for Render Another Ugly Method, which includes a snippet of another new song, “Baptist Trauma”.