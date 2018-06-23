My Bloody Valentine perform first show in five years: Setlist + Video

Start plugging those ears: My Bloody Valentine are back on the road. Kevin Shields’ legendary shoegaze outfit hit the stage Friday for the first time in five years at Birmingham’s O2 Institute as part of their ensuing summer tour.
Despite some sound issues, according to one fan’s report (via Pitchfork), the Dublin outfit was in good form, revisiting favorites from their three studio albums (Isn’t Anything, Loveless, m b v) and EPs (Tremolo, You Made Me Realise).
Unfortunately, they didn’t perform any new material from their forthcoming two EPs, which isn’t at all surprising given Shields’ proclivity to clutching on to any new music until it’s already gathered dust. Oh well.
Peep the full setlist below and check out fan-shot footage shortly after.
Setlist:
I Only Said
When You Sleep
New You
You Never Should
Honey Power
Cigarette in Your Bed
Only Tomorrow
Only Shallow
Who Sees You
To Here Knows When
Slow
Soon
Wonder 2
Feed Me With Your Kiss
You Made Me Realise