My Bloody Valentine perform first show in five years: Setlist + Video

My Bloody Valentine

Start plugging those ears: My Bloody Valentine are back on the road. Kevin Shields’ legendary shoegaze outfit hit the stage Friday for the first time in five years at Birmingham’s O2 Institute as part of their ensuing summer tour.

Despite some sound issues, according to one fan’s report (via Pitchfork), the Dublin outfit was in good form, revisiting favorites from their three studio albums (Isn’t Anything, Loveless, m b v) and EPs (Tremolo, You Made Me Realise).

Unfortunately, they didn’t perform any new material from their forthcoming two EPs, which isn’t at all surprising given Shields’ proclivity to clutching on to any new music until it’s already gathered dust. Oh well.

Peep the full setlist below and check out fan-shot footage shortly after.

Setlist:

I Only Said

When You Sleep

New You

You Never Should

Honey Power

Cigarette in Your Bed

Only Tomorrow

Only Shallow

Who Sees You

To Here Knows When

Slow

Soon

Wonder 2

Feed Me With Your Kiss

You Made Me Realise