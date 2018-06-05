Mystery Science Theater 3000 announces 30th anniversary tour

Mystery Science Theater 3000 30th Anniversary Tour

30 years ago, Mystery Science Theater 3000 forever changed the way we make fun of cinema. To celebrate the diamond anniversary of the comedy classic, MST3K is heading back on the road for its second-ever tour this fall. As he was during last year’s tour, show creator Joel Hodgson will be on hand at all the dates, only this time there’s an exciting twist — Hodgson will be back in the red jumpsuit of original host Joel Robinson.

Hodgson will sit alongside MST3K: The Return host Jonah Ray (in character as Jonah Heston) and their robot companions Tom Servo and Crow as they riff and perform sketches about two, yes, two films that have never before been on the series. Most of the 29 cities on the docket will get a pair of shows each day, with the early screening being Canadian science-fiction flick The Brain and the late one featuring the sword-and-sandal epic Deathstalker. Some cities will only get the pleasure of one of the movies (here’s looking at you, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania).

“The craziest and most exciting thing for me is that I am putting on my old jumpsuit and will be riffing live, shoulder to shoulder with Jonah, Crow, and Tom Servo for two incredibly strange feature films,” Hodgson said in a statement. “I’m going to have to go into training to get caught up to the skill level of Jonah and this new cast. If you saw last year’s tour you have some idea just how talented these young movie riffers are.”

It all kicks off October 9th in Portland, Maine, and tickets for all shows go on sale at 10:00 AM local time on Friday, June 8th via AXS. Keep in mind separate tickets will be required for each event, so you’ll have to double up if you want to see both The Brain and Deathstalker. If you miss out, don’t fret too much; Netflix announced back in November 2017 that the revival series, MST3K: The Return, would be back for a second season “in the not-too-distant future.”

Find the complete schedule and a tour teaser video below.

10/09 – Portland, ME @ State Theatreb (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre (Deathstalker – 7:30 PM)

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Lisner Auditorium (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Lisner Auditorium (Deathstalker – 10:00 PM)

10/13 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

10/14 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater (The Brain – 3:00 PM)

10/14 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater (Deathstalker – 7:00 PM)

10/16 – Norfolk, VA @ Harrison Opera House (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

10/17 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC (Deathstalker – 7:30 PM)

10/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café (The Brain – 4:00 PM)

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café (Deathstalker – 8:00 PM)

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall (The Brain – 3:00 PM)

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall (Deathstalker – 7:00 PM)

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

10/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater (Deathstalker – 7:30 PM)

10/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

10/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre (Deathstalker – 10:00 PM)

10/27 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (The Brain – 5:00 PM)

10/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (The Brain – 3:00 PM)

10/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (Deathstalker – 7:00 PM)

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre (Deathstalker – 10:00 PM)

11/03 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount (The Brain – 3:00 PM)

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount (Deathstalker – 7:00 PM)

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre (The Brain – 8:00 PM)

11/08 – San Jose, CA @ National Civic (Deathstalker – 7:30 PM)

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Deathstalker 10:00 PM)

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre (The Brain – 3:00 PM)

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre (Deathstalker – 7:00 PM)

11/13 – Boulder, CO @ Macky Auditorium (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

11/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater (The Brain – 7:30 PM)

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum (Deathstalker – 10:00 PM)

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre (The Brain – 7:00 PM)

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre (Deathstalker – 10:00 PM)