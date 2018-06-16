Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Nas premieres new album, Nasir, produced by Kanye West: Stream

The Queens MC's first solo album in six years

by
on June 15, 2018, 11:29pm
0 comments
Nas kanye west new album stream
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye

Today brings the release of Nas’ first new album in six years. Entitled Nasir, the seven-track LP was produced entirely by Kanye West. Stream it in full below.

The album’s opening track, “Not For Radio”, features Puff Daddy and 070 Shake. Other guests include The-Dream and Tony Williams.

Nasir is the fourth Kanye-produced record to come out in as many weeks, following Pusha-T’s DAYTONA, Kanye’s own ye, and Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative LP from Kanye and Kid Cudi. Next week brings the fith and final installment in the series with a new solo LP from Teyana Taylor.

Nasir Artwork:

Nas Nasir album artwork

Nasir Tracklist: 
01. Not For Radio (feat. Puff Daddy and 070 Shake)
02. Cops Shot the Kids
03. White Label
04. Bonjour (feat. Tony Williams)
05. Everything (feat. The-Dream)
06. Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)
07. Simple Things

Previous Story
R.I.P. Nick Knox, longtime drummer of The Cramps has died
Next Story
Chris Hardwick denies sexual abuse allegations, says he was a victim of infidelity
No comments