Nas reveals title, artwork for new album Nasir

Nas, photo by Ben Kaye

In a few hours, Nas is due to release his first new album in six years. In anticipation, he’s confirmed a few more details, including the album’s title — it will be called simply, Nasir — as well as the cover art (see below). The full seven-track effort will be streamed in full tonight via Mass Appeal’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST. Presumambly, it will be made available on digital streaming services such as Apple and Spotify a short time after.

Nasir was produced entirely by Kanye West. It marks the Queen rapper’s 12th album to date and serves as the follow-up to 2012’s Life is Good.

Nasir Artwork: