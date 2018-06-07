Neko Case performs “Bad Luck” on Conan: Watch

Neko Case on Conan

Neko Case returned last month with a new solo album called Hell-On. On Wednesday evening, The New Pornographers member supported the LP by performing one of its singles, “Bad Luck”, on Conan. Much like the track itself — which finds Case taking a serious house fire in stride — her live rendition is somber but touched up with a bit of dark humor. Or something like the musical equivalent of the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoji, but way more charming.

“If somebody burned your house down on purpose, you’d feel so violated,” Case previously said of the song. “But when nature burns your house down, you can’t take it personally.”

Replay her Conan performance down below.

Case is currently bringing Hell-On all across North America; find her sprawling tour schedule here.