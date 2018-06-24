My Bloody Valentine debut new song at Meltdown Festival: Stream

My Bloody Valentine

To coincide with their first tour in five years, My Bloody Valentine have announced the release of two new EPs, the first of which is set to arrive this summer, followed by a second EP in Spring 2019. During their appearance at London’s Meltdown Festival on Saturday, they debuted a new, untitled song. Check out a bootleg recording along with fan-shot footage below.

Per indieheads, MBV’s set also featured a rare live performance of the Loveless track “What You Want”.

The as-yet-untitled EPs serve as the follow-up to My Bloody Valentine’s 2013 comeback LP, m b v. They’re due to play a couple more European festivals before making their way to their way to the US in Ju.y