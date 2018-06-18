New Order announce 2018 North American tour dates

New Order

New Order have announced new North American tour dates. In August, the synth-pop pioneers will play shows in St. Paul, Cleveland, Washington, DC, and Toronto. Then in September, they’ll appear at Music Tastes Good Festival in Long Beach, CA on their way to Hawaii for a pair of dates. They’re also due to appear at Corona Capital in Mexico City in November. See the all the specifics below, and grab tickets here.

Last year, New Order released a new live album, NOMC15, which was recorded at London’s Brixton Academy during their 2015 tour. Their last studio LP came back in 2015 with Music Complete.

New Order 2018 Tour Dates:

08/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

08/25 – Cleveland, OH @ InCuya Music Festival

08/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/29 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/03 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Castle Theater

10/05 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena

11/17-18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital