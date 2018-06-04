Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue reunite to perform “Where the Wild Roses Grow” at All Points East: Watch

Kylie Minogue and Nick Cave, photo by Raphael Pour-Hashemi

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds brought out a very special guest during their set at All Points East in London this past weekend: Kylie Minogue. The two Australian acts reunited for a rare performance of their 1995 duet “Where the Wild Roses Grow”, which later appeared on Cave’s Murder Ballads album in 1996.

As fan-caught footage shows, the London crowd gave Minogue a warm welcome, and both musicians can be seen embracing and reveling in their time together onstage. Per the BBC, Cave and Minogue have only performed it live a handful of times — a few instances around the time the song was released and then again around 2013.

Check out video and pics below.

Yup, that really was Nick Cave and a surprise appearance from Ms Kylie Minogue. Not a bad Sunday evenong. pic.twitter.com/2XL1dr0yI9 — Donna Coonan (@DCoonan3) June 3, 2018

Minogue dropped a new album called Golden back in April. Cave and The Bad Seeds’ last album was the acclaimed Skeleton Tree from 2016.