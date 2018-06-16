R.I.P. Nick Knox, longtime drummer of The Cramps has died

Nick Knox of The Cramps

Nick Knox, longtime drummer of influential garage punk band The Cramps, has died at the age of 60.

News of Knox’s passing was shared on social media by several of his past collaborators, as BrooklynVegan points out.

Knox was the longest tenured drummer of The Cramps, sitting behind the kit from 1977 to 1991. He appeared on the band’s first four studio albums, including 1980’s Songs The Lord Taught Us produced by Alex Chilton and 1986’s A Date With Elvis, the band’s most commercially successful release.

Former Cramps members Miriam Linna and Kid Congo Powers paid tribute to Knox on social media:

Nick Knox Coolest of the cool. R.I.P. Glad to have played to your boss Beat. Meet you on the mystery plane .Nick said on his last email to me a few months ago “don't take any wooden nickles or $20 bills with Reggie Jackson on 'em. Your friend and mine .” Already missed #nickknox — Kid Congo Powers (@kidcongopowers) June 16, 2018

Hear Knox in action: