Nicki Minaj and Future team up for NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future

On the heels of sharing the majestic cover art for her upcoming album, Queen, Nicki Minaj has announced the NICKIHNDRXX Tour with Future.

The duo will visit over 50 cities in North America and Europe as part of the expansive outing, which stretches into spring of 2019. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 15th (you can also grab them here). Check out the full itinerary below.

As Complex notes, Future is extremely enthusiastic about Queen. “My favorite album,” he said last month in a clip with Minaj. “This shit fuckin’ amazing. The album is crazy.” It arrives on August 10th. Update: You can hear a new preview of Queen in the form of “Rich Sex”, a collaboration with Lil Wayne.

Future, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of Superfly, on which he both produced and served as soundtrack curator.

NICKIHNDRXX 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

10/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

11/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand

02/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

02/22 – Bratislava, SL @ Ondrej Nepela Arena

02/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

02/25 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Sportarena

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

03/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/03 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

03/07 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

03/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena

03/11 – London, UK @ The O2

03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

03/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

03/20 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

03/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

03/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/28 – Geneva, CH @ Arena Geneva