Nicki Minaj and Future team up for NICKIHNDRXX Tour

On the heels of sharing the majestic cover art for her upcoming album, Queen, Nicki Minaj has announced the NICKIHNDRXX Tour with Future.
The duo will visit over 50 cities in North America and Europe as part of the expansive outing, which stretches into spring of 2019. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 15th (you can also grab them here). Check out the full itinerary below.
As Complex notes, Future is extremely enthusiastic about Queen. “My favorite album,” he said last month in a clip with Minaj. “This shit fuckin’ amazing. The album is crazy.” It arrives on August 10th. Update: You can hear a new preview of Queen in the form of “Rich Sex”, a collaboration with Lil Wayne.
Future, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of Superfly, on which he both produced and served as soundtrack curator.
NICKIHNDRXX 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
10/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
02/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
02/22 – Bratislava, SL @ Ondrej Nepela Arena
02/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
02/25 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Sportarena
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
03/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/03 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
03/07 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Metropole Arena
03/11 – London, UK @ The O2
03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
03/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
03/20 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
03/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/28 – Geneva, CH @ Arena Geneva