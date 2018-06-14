Nicki Minaj reunites with Ariana Grande for new single “Bed”: Stream

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj continues to doll out previews of her forthcoming album, Queen. After sharing “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” in April, the Trinidadian rapper unveiled the Lil Wayne-featuring “Rich Sex” and announced the “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with Future earlier this week. Ahead of the album’s August 10th release, Minaj has unveiled one more collaborative track from the once-delayed album, “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande.

The track is as sultry and steamy as we’ve come to expect from a Nicki and Ariana team-up at this point. “Don’t make me wait until the morning,” Grande sings on the hook. “Got a bed with your name on it/ Got a kiss with your name on it.” Take a listen to the song below.

“Bed” marks the fifth collaboration between Minaj and the future Mrs. Pete Davidson. Previously Minaj jumped on the Dangerous Woman smash “Side to Side”, while Grande appeared on Minaj’s Pinkprint cut “Get On Your Knees”. They also featured together on Jessie J’s “Bang Bang”. In the coming weeks, Minaj is set to guest on “The Light is Coming” off Grande’s new record Sweetener.