Nicki Minaj shares majestic artwork for Queen

Though Nicki Minaj pushed back the release date of her new album, Queen—citing “perfectionism”—the singer hasn’t kept fans in the lurch. She’s teased the follow-up to 2014’sThe Pinkprint with a pair of music videos for “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”, and gave us a controversial performance on Saturday Night Live. Now, Minaj has shared Queen’s artwork.

Shared tonight via her Twitter account, the striking cover features Minaj in sumptuous regalia that evokes Egyptian royalty. The photo comes via artists Mert and Marcus.

“My greatest work to date,” she writes. “Thank you for your patience & love.”

