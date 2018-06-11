Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne reunite for “Rich Sex” on new song: Stream

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

It’s only Monday and Nicki Minaj is already having a very eventful week leading up to the release of her latest album, Queen. After announcing her “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” with Future earlier today, the Trinidadian rapper has shared new song with Lil Wayne.

Dubbed “Rich Sex”, it finds the two longtime collaborators and Cash Money artists bragging about their wealth and bedroom romps. Here, Lil Wayne details his love of a good sexcapade aboard a helicopter. For her part, Minaj sets the record straight about which of the two pleasures she treasures more: “I like money more than dick, ni**a, that’s a fact,” she claims, before advising her female friends to be sure of their worth. “If you know your pussy worth a Benz truck (rich sex) / Don’t let homie fuck unless his bands up (rich sex).”

Take a listen below.

“Rich Sex” comes after Queen singles “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”. It also follows Minaj and Wayne’s previous collaborations, including “No Frauds” from 2017 and 2014’s “Only”. Coincidentally, Minaj’s tour mate Future also has a song called “Rich $ex”.

Queen — after a minor delay — officially hits stores Friday, June 15th. Minaj is expected to drop one last single from the LP, her Ariana Grande-featuring “Bed”, on Thursday.

Lil Wayne recently reached a settlement with Cash Money, allowing for his long-awaited Tha Carter V to finally be released.

“Rich Sex” Artwork: