Nine Inch Nails add dates to “Cold and Black and Infinite” Tour

Nine Inch Nails have expanded their “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour. Today’s announcement includes additional shows in Brooklyn (10/16, 10/17), San Francisco (12/04), New Orleans (11/25), and Los Angeles (12/14, 12/15), all of which feature alt-rock greats The Jesus and Mary Chain in a support role.
The tour is in support of Bad Witch, NIN’s new album — yes, it’s a six-track album — which is due for release on June 22nd. The record marks the third and final installment in a trilogy series that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence.
Find the full, updated itinerary below.
Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:
06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *
06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen
06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/09 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/14 – Bangkok, TH @ Moonstar Studio
08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^#
09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^#
09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^#
09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^#
09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest
09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater ^#
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^#
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^#
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^#
09/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^@
10/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^@
10/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!
10/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!
10/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!
10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^!
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^!
10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^%
10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^%
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^%
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^$
11/17-18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^@
11/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^@
11/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^!
11/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^!
11/28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^!
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^+
12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^+
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^$
12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^$
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^+
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^+
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^&
12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^&
* = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow
^ = w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain
# = w/ Tobacco
@ = w/ Kite Base
! = w/ Daniel Avery
% = w/ Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor)
$ = w/ Death in Vegas
+ = w/ HMLTD
& = w/ The Soft Moon
Revisit Bad Witch single “God Break Down the Door”: