Nine Inch Nails add dates to “Cold and Black and Infinite” Tour

Nine Inch Nails have expanded their “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour. Today’s announcement includes additional shows in Brooklyn (10/16, 10/17), San Francisco (12/04), New Orleans (11/25), and Los Angeles (12/14, 12/15), all of which feature alt-rock greats The Jesus and Mary Chain in a support role.

The tour is in support of Bad Witch, NIN’s new album — yes, it’s a six-track album — which is due for release on June 22nd. The record marks the third and final installment in a trilogy series that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence.

Find the full, updated itinerary below. You can grab tickets here.

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/14 – Bangkok, TH @ Moonstar Studio

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^#

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^#

09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^#

09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^#

09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest

09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater ^#

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^#

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^#

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^#

09/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^@

10/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^@

10/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!

10/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!

10/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^!

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^!

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^%

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^%

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^%

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^$

11/17-18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^@

11/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^@

11/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^!

11/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^!

11/28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^!

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^+

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^+

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^$

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^$

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^+

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^+

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^&

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^&

* = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow

^ = w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain

# = w/ Tobacco

@ = w/ Kite Base

! = w/ Daniel Avery

% = w/ Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor)

$ = w/ Death in Vegas

+ = w/ HMLTD

& = w/ The Soft Moon

Revisit Bad Witch single “God Break Down the Door”: