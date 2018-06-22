Nine Inch Nails unleash new album Bad Witch: Stream

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Heather Kaplan

Today marks the release of Nine Inch Nails’ Bad Witch, the third in a trilogy of releases that began in December 2016 with Not the Actual Events and continued in July 2017 with Add Violence. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

The EP (oops, sorry, “album”) was clearly inspired by Trent Reznor’s bleak outlook in regards to American culture and politics, the likes of which he’s discussed in a number of different interviews. Speaking on how Bad Witch‘s themes relate to the previous releases in the trilogy, Reznor told The Guardian, “We aren’t these enlightened beings, here to take care of each other and think about our benevolent role in the universe as protectors and creators – we’re just a fucking mutation and an accident,” he says of the thoughts that inspired these new songs. “I think you’re seeing the fall of the empire of America in real time, before your eyes; the internet has eroded the fabric of decency in our civilisation.”

Along the way, he’s also found time to praise Donald Glover and slam the likes of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and, of course, our “imbecile” president. Live, the band’s not only unveiled Bad Witch’s “God Break Down the Door”, but also covered David Bowie and Joy Division.

In addition to a slew of festival dates this summer, Nine Inch Nails have also announced an expansive North American tour. Kicking off in September, the “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour features The Jesus and Mary Chain in a supporting role, as well as guest spots from the likes of The Soft Moon, Tobacco, and Kite Base. See the full list of dates below. You can grab tickets here.

Bad Witch Artwork:

Bad Witch Tracklist:

01. Shit Mirror

02. Ahead of Ourselves

03. Play the Goddamned Part

04. God Break Down the Door

05. I’m Not From This World

06. Over and Out

Nine Inch Nails 2018 Tour Dates:

06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/14 – Bangkok, TH @ Moonstar Studio

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^#

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^#

09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^#

09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks ^#

09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rock Fest

09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater ^#

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^#

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^#

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^#

09/30 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^@

10/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^@

10/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!

10/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!

10/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^!

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^!

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center ^!

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^%

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater ^%

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^%

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^$

11/17-18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^@

11/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^@

11/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^!

11/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^!

11/28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^!

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^+

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^+

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^$

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^$

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^+

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^+

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^&

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium ^&

* = w/ Black Moth Super Rainbow

^ = w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain

# = w/ Tobacco

@ = w/ Kite Base

! = w/ Daniel Avery

% = w/ Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor)

$ = w/ Death in Vegas

+ = w/ HMLTD

& = w/ The Soft Moon