Nine Inch Nails cover David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” at first concert of 2018: Setlist + Video

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Philip Cosores

Ahead of their “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour this fall, Nine Inch Nails are playing a smattering of headlining dates and festivals across the US and Europe this summer. The first of these shows took place in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The 19-song set kicked off with a cover of Gary Numan’s “Metal”, the band’s first such performance of the track in nine years. “I Do Not Want This”, from The Downward Spiral, also resurfaced on the band’s setlist for the first time in nearly a decade. Other notable performances included the live debut of “God Break Down the Door”, from NIN’s forthcoming album Bad Witch, along with David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” (Trent Reznor contributed to Bowie’s original version in 1997).

Watch fan-shot footage and check out the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Metal (Gary Numan cover) (first performance since 2009)

Me, I’m Not

The Beginning of the End

Survivalism

March of the Pigs

The Lovers

Find My Way

Burn

God Break Down the Door (live debut)

Letting You

Gave Up

Even Deeper

I Do Not Want This (first performance since 2009)

I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)

Less Than

Came Back Haunted

Only

Wish

Head Like a Hole