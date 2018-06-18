Nine Inch Nails cover Joy Division’s “Digital”, perform “Metal” with Gary Numan: Watch

Nine Inch Nails with Gary Numan, photo via Instagram user missroseline

On Sunday, Nine Inch Nails concluded a trio of dates at the Joint in Las Vegas with yet another eclectic set of fan favorites, covers, and material from their forthcoming LP, Bad Witch. Fans in attendance were treated to the live debut of the Bad Witch track “Ahead of Ourselves” as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” (which they also played on night one).

However, the two biggest highlights were saved for the end of the show. Near the conclusion of the main set, Nine Inch Nails covered Joy Division’s “Digital” for the first time ever. Then, to kick off their encore, NIN brought out Gary Numan to perform his song “Metal”.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below. Beginning this week, Nine Inch Nails play a series of shows across the UK and Europe. They’ll then return to North America in September for their “Cold and Black and Infinite” Tour alongside The Jesus and Mary Chain. You can grab tickets here.

Setlist:

Somewhat Damaged

The Day the World Went Away

The Frail

The Wretched

Terrible Lie

March of the Pigs

Something I Can Never Have

Me, I’m Not

Ahead of Ourselves (live debut)

God Break Down the Door

The Lovers

Parasite (How to Destroy Angels cover)

The Great Destroyer

The Good Soldier

I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)

The Big Come Down

Digital (Joy Division cover) (Live debut by NIN)

Less Than

Wish

Encore:

Metal (Gary Numan cover) (with Gary Numan)

Reptile

Hurt