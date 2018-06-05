Nothing announce new album, Dance on the Blacktop, share “Zero Day”: Stream

Nothing, photo by Ben Rayner

On August 24th, Nothing will return with a new studio album titled, Dance on the Blacktop. Due out through Relapse Records, it follows 2016’s Tired of Tomorrow and serves as the band’s third LP overall.

For the nine-track effort, the noise-rock outfit enlisted the talents of producer John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth). Tracking took place at Dreamland Studios in Woodstock, New York, following 23 days spent demoing in a “coffin-sized NYC apartment”.

Much of Dance on the Blacktop draws on the life of founding member Domenic Palermo. In particular, Palermo was influenced by his time spent behind bars and the recent diagnosis of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease found in people with serious head injuries. Throughout the LP, there are songs that tell stories of self-loathing and self-destruction, as well as paranoia and anxiety stemming from his new illness.

The title, which is prison slang for a fight or altercation, is a “symbolic interpretation of the album’s philosophy.” Palermo elaborates in a statement, saying, “I’ve learned to bask in the absurdity of it all — in the chaos… There’s beauty in the confusion if you can learn to hold its hand.”

As a first teaser of the record, Nothing have shared the morose “Zero Day” and its equally funereal music video. Check it out below.

Dance on the Blacktop Artwork:

Dance on the Blacktop Tracklist:

01. Zero Day

02. Blue Line Baby

03. You Wind Me Up

04. Plastic Migraine

05. Us/We/Are

06. Hail on Palace Pier

07. I Hate the Flowers

08. The Carpenter’s Son

09. (HOPE) Is Just Another Word With a Hole in It

In support of the LP, Nothing also have mapped out a US tour that commences in September.

Nothing 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/18 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

09/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/26 – Austin, X @ Mohawk

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

09/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair