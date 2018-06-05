Nothing announce new album, Dance on the Blacktop, share “Zero Day”: Stream

On August 24th, Nothing will return with a new studio album titled, Dance on the Blacktop. Due out through Relapse Records, it follows 2016’s Tired of Tomorrow and serves as the band’s third LP overall.
For the nine-track effort, the noise-rock outfit enlisted the talents of producer John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth). Tracking took place at Dreamland Studios in Woodstock, New York, following 23 days spent demoing in a “coffin-sized NYC apartment”.
Much of Dance on the Blacktop draws on the life of founding member Domenic Palermo. In particular, Palermo was influenced by his time spent behind bars and the recent diagnosis of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease found in people with serious head injuries. Throughout the LP, there are songs that tell stories of self-loathing and self-destruction, as well as paranoia and anxiety stemming from his new illness.
The title, which is prison slang for a fight or altercation, is a “symbolic interpretation of the album’s philosophy.” Palermo elaborates in a statement, saying, “I’ve learned to bask in the absurdity of it all — in the chaos… There’s beauty in the confusion if you can learn to hold its hand.”
As a first teaser of the record, Nothing have shared the morose “Zero Day” and its equally funereal music video. Check it out below.
Dance on the Blacktop Artwork:
Dance on the Blacktop Tracklist:
01. Zero Day
02. Blue Line Baby
03. You Wind Me Up
04. Plastic Migraine
05. Us/We/Are
06. Hail on Palace Pier
07. I Hate the Flowers
08. The Carpenter’s Son
09. (HOPE) Is Just Another Word With a Hole in It
In support of the LP, Nothing also have mapped out a US tour that commences in September.
Nothing 2018 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/18 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
09/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
09/26 – Austin, X @ Mohawk
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
09/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair