Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher played a show at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night. The evening proved especially noteworthy as Gallager performed several Oasis songs for the first time in years, including “Whatever”, “Bring It Down”, and “Listen Up”, the latter of which hadn’t been played live by Oasis since 1996.

In the throes of excitement, one Oasis fans quite literally rocked out with his cock out: