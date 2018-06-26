Paramore share “Caught in the Middle” video, announce music festival in Nashville

Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye

Paramore are back today with a new music video for “Caught in the Middle”, taken from last year’s stellar After Laughter album. Additionally, they’ve announced their very own music festival, Paramore Art + Friends, set for later this summer.

Directed by Computer Team, the new video picks up where the band’s “Rose-Colored Boy” one left off in terms of ’80s throwback vibes. Here, Paramore are stuck in some bizarre alternate reality that reminds me a lot of MGMT’s Congratulations album cover. There’s also a scene featuring an illustration of the group that has to be a reference to a-ha’s classic “Take On Me” visual.

As for the festival, Paramore’s Art + Friends event takes place September 7th in their hometown of Nashville. Along with a headlining gig at the Municipal Auditorium, the festival will boast performances from fellow Music City natives Bully, Coin, and others, as well as the showcasing of local small businesses, restaurants, and visual artists. If Paramore’s impressive Boston Calling set recently is any indication of what to expect, you’ll want to grab tickets when they go on sale this Friday, June 29th.

“We want to celebrate our hometown and the fast growing, wacky and wonderful alternative music and arts community of Nashville,” lead singer Hayley Williams noted in a statement. “We want to show you what our fine city has to offer, outside of bachelorette parties and karaoke bars.”

“Take it from a group of kids who grew up right here in this city — the new Nashville is definitely alright with us,” she added. “We’re excited to give everyone a chance to experience Nashville the way we do.”

Check out the “Caught in the Middle” video below, followed by a poster for their Art + Friends festival.

Art + Friends takes place as Paramore wraps up one of the hottest tours of the summer. Peep their full schedule here.