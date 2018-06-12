Paul Hogan to star as himself in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Paul Hogan

Back in January, the world got punked by an entire country when news started trickling out about a Crocodile Dundee reboot starring Danny McBride. It turned out the whole thing — epic movie trailer and all — was just a teaser for an Australian tourism ad that aired during the Super Bowl. This time, though, it seems Dundee is indeed back, as original star Paul Hogan has announced a new film called The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

As Variety reports, Hogan will play himself in the movie (though we bet he puts on the iconic leather hat at least once). The story will see him on the brink of Knighthood, being recognized for his outstanding contributions to comedy. In the six week run up to the knighting, however, he’ll find his reputation dragged through the mud. Dean Murphy, who directed Hogan in 2009’s Charlie & Boots and 2004’s Strange Bedfellows, will helm the production and produce alongside Nigel Odel.

There’s no word yet on additional casting, though Hogan promised in a statement that “many of my friends and colleagues, whose work I adore, agree to join us for this hilarious new adventure.” Production is slated to begin next month with shooting in Australia, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.