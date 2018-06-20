Paul McCartney announces new album Egypt Station

Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed the release of his seventeenth solo album. Entitled Egypt Station, the 14-track LP will be released on September 7th through Capitol Records.

Egypt Station, McCartney’s first since 2013’s New, was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex. With the exception of one track, the entirety of the album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters).

The album takes its name from one of McCartney’s paintings. Elaborating further, he says in a statement: “I liked the words ‘Egypt Station.’ It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make.., Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

A press release further describes the album as conveying “a unique travelogue vibe,” adding:

“Between the opening and closing instrumentals ‘Station I’ and ‘Station II’, each song finds Paul capturing a place or moment before transporting the listener seamlessly to the next destination. Stops along the way include an acoustic meditation on present day contentedness (‘Happy With You’), a timeless anthem that would fit on virtually any album of any McCartney era (‘People Want Peace’), and an epic multi-movement closer clocking in at seven minutes with a song suite structure harkening back to the days of Paul’s previous combos (‘Despite Repeated Warnings’). The result is a kaleidoscopic journey through myriad musical locales and eras, yet firmly rooted in the here and now–with Paul’s singular unmistakeable melodic sensibility serving as guide.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, McCartney has shared a two-song single featuring “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me”. Listen to both here.

Egypt Station Artwork: