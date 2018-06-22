Paul McCartney does Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Paul McCartney on Carpool Karaoke

The Late Late Show with James Corden has been filming in London all week, and Thursday night saw the host take to the lefthand lane for Carpool Karaoke. Joining Corden on the ride was the most famous passenger he’ll ever have: Sir Paul McCartney.

Macca just announced his seventeenth solo album, Egypt Station, but he and Corden were there to sing along to the classics, including “Drive My Car” and “Let It Be”. He even told Corden the story of how The Beatles classic came about, a tale that visibly moved the late night host. “It’s kind of insane, if you think about it,” Corden told USA Today about the ride. “You’re talking about possibly the most famous person in the world. He’s the most respected musician on the planet, and that he would come to do a segment on our show is mind-blowing to me.” Us too, mate.

Along the way, they visited McCartney’s childhood home as well as a small London pub where McCartney played at early on his career. The segment concluded with Macca returning to the pub’s stage for a surprise performance of “A Hard’s Day Night” and “Hey Jude”.

Catch the full replay below.

Corden and McCartney actually have a pretty personal connection. As Corden recounted to USA Today, he once tried to get the singer to do a sketch for a charity show by offering to name his then-unborn son after the Beatle. He recalled,

“So when my son, Max, was born, we called him Max McCartney Corden and I sent Paul a picture of the birth certificate saying, ‘I’m good for my word.’ Paul just thought it was insane and ridiculous, and a week later, this beautiful blanket arrived that was embroidered, ‘To Max, from one McCartney to another. Love, Your Uncle Paul.’ It really tells you everything you need to know about the man. It was quite wonderful.”

Egypt Station, which follows 2013’s New, is out September 7th through Capitol Records. It was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters) and takes its name from a painting by McCartney. Ahead of the release, McCartney shared a two-song single, “I Don’t Know” and “Come on to Me”.