Paul McCartney to release new album in fall, two songs tomorrow

Paul McCartney, photo by Joshua Mellin

Paul McCartney is back. After five long years, the former Beatle is ready to follow up 2013’s New with his seventeenth studio album, due out later this fall. To kickstart the hype machine, he’s dropping two new songs tomorrow. Entitled “I Don’t Know” and “Come On to Me”, they’re part of a double A-side single being issued by Capitol Records.

Last week, McCartney performed the latter song at the Liverpool Philharmonic Pub, where he regaled an intensely intimate crowd with various hits in throwback fashion. Take a peep at the fan-shot footage below:

Shortly after, he followed the gig up with a string of cryptic posts on his newly rekindled Instagram account, which all hint at a possible album title: Egypt Station. According to ABC News, the name and posts reference a 1999 painting by McCartney, which you can see below, and it appears the painting has been incorporated into the double A-single artwork.

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:00am PDT

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:00am PDT