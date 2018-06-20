Pearl Jam dedicates “Love Boat Captain” to Trump: “Could someone tweet this to him or something?”

Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy has struck a nerve with much of the country, including members of the music community. Already today we’ve seen Bruce Springsteen and Trent Reznor both publicly rebuke the White House for its inhumane, un-American policies, with the latter also chastising the “Taylor Swifts of the world” for remaining silent. Now, it’s Eddie Vedder unloading on Trump.

The Pearl Jam frontman has made no secret of his disdain for America’s current president, previously mocking the size of his penis. During the band’s concert in London last night, Vedder opted for a more aspirational tone, dedicating “Love Boat Captain” to Trump. Vedder said the Riot Act track, which advocates a message of love, might resonate with America’s president — if only he heard it. “I would like him to hear it but he doesn’t listen to music or read books. Could someone tweet this to him or something? For mom’s and dad’s and children being separated at the border. That isn’t the country I remember,” Vedder marked. However, after remembering that Trump has no redeemable qualities, Vedder became agitated. “Fuck you!” he repeatedly yelled while encouraging guitarist Mike McCready to get louder.

Vedder again addressed the immigration crisis during “Daughter”, saying, “When you think about the border and think about the states and they make it seem normal I hope they remember that next time it could be them… Fuck, I am still thinking about that. This is a love song from a mother to her child.”

Watch fan-shot footage below.