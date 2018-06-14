Pearl Jam dedicate European tour kickoff to Anthony Bourdain: Watch

Pearl Jam, photo by Chris Hill

Pearl Jam is a class act. Listen to any number of bootlegs from the Seattle rockers and you’ll see that Eddie Vedder and the gang have their hearts in the right place. Well, traditions die hard, and last night, the band came out in a state of love and trust for their European tour kick off at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam with a few dedications.

“We dedicate this to Anthony [Bourdain], my friend David [Spade], his brother Andrew [Spade],” Vedder said, the latter two being the brother-in-law and husband, respectively, of designer Kate Spade. “They are deep in our hearts tonight and we thank you.”

From there, he went into Merkinball B-side, “Long Road”. It’s the type of ultra deep cut that not only is emblematic of the outfit’s trademark knack for carving out unpredictable setlists, but their uncanny talent to make a moment that much more special.

For those unfamiliar with the song, the chorus is rather fitting, as it goes, “I have wished for so long/ How I wish for you today/ Will I walk the long road? (the long road)/ Cannot stay (the long road)/ There’s no need to say goodbye (to say goodbye).” Catch the performance below and consult the full setlist shortly after.

Rest assured, we’re in for another epic tour.

Setlist:

Long Road

Low Light

Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town

Corduroy

Do The Evolution

Given To Fly

Mind Your Manners

Red Mosquito

Wishlist

Even Flow

Severed Hand

Not For You

Daughter / Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

Again Today

Got Some

Down

Better Man

Encore:

Yellow Moon

Footsteps

Jeremy

Why Go

Porch

Black

Alive

Fuckin’ Up

Indifference