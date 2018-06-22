Peter Cottontale taps Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar for “Forever Always”: Stream

Peter Cottontale and Chance the Rapper (photo by Ben Kaye)

The Social Experiment keyboardist/producer Peter Cottontale turned 27 a few days back — June 20th, to be precise. To celebrate, he’s gifted fans with a new guest heavy single called “Forever Always”.

Frequent collaborator/associate Chance the Rapper contributes to the track, as do Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar, Madison Ryann Ward, and YEBBA. “Forever Always” itself is a silky jam that slowly unfurls the multiple meanings of love over Cottontale’s alternating twinkling and smoky keys. “You’re my sing-a-long/ You’re the only song on my iPod/” he sings along with Rex. “You’re the only CD I keep in the whip (the whip)/ You’re my number one song on every playlist.”

Take a listen to the track below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Cottontale recently provided some production work for Savemoney crew member Towkio on his WWW. debut. Chance, meanwhile, just got his honorary doctorate and gave the commencement speech at New Orleans’ Dillard University. He also teamed with Caesar back in the fall to debut a new song on Colbert. A rising neo-soul star, Rex Orange County recently reworked the Toy Story “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” classic with Randy Newman himself.