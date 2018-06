Primavera Sound 2018 Photo Gallery: Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave, Fever Ray, A$AP Rocky, Lykke Li

Arctic Monkeys, photo by Kimberley Ross

There’s nothing like Primavera Sound. The lineups are always worth salivating over, what with all the enviable reunions and rare one offs, and Barcelona is quite a sight for sore eyes. Hell, this year saw the debut of a much-needed beach area, where everyone could literally chill by the ocean for good vibes and choice meet-ups.

But, of course, there’s no dismissing the talent: This year saw an eclectic smorgasbord that ranged from heavy-hitters like Arctic Monkeys, A$AP Rocky, and Lorde to cult heroes like Charlotte Gainsbourg, Fever Ray, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to rising MVPS like Hinds, Starcrawler, and Ezra Furman. It was almost too much.

Photographer Kimberley Ross was on location to capture the beauty and majesty of the weekend, from the sights and sounds to the festivalgoers bobbing about the Spanish shores. So, peruse the exhaustive gallery below and follow both Consequence of Sound‘s Instagram account and her own for any future visual delights.