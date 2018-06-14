Protomartyr share swaying, atmospheric “You Always Win”, featuring The Breeders’ Kelley Deal: Stream

Protomartyr, photo by Philip Cosores

Despite having dropped their Relatives in Descent LP last fall, Protomartyr return tomorrow with four brand new songs. The band’s new Consolation EP features Kelley Deal of The Breeders on two different tracks, one of which, “Wheel of Fortune”, we’ve already heard. Now, the Detroit post-punk outfit is sharing the other, “You Always Win”.

Vocalist Joe Casey’s sing-speak vocals take on a romantic quality, yearning against a squall of noise that coalesces with Deal’s ephemeral howl. It’s both lovely and terrifying, marking a genuine step forward for the ever-surprising rockers. Hear it below.

Consolation is out tomorrow, June 15th, via Domino. Pre-order it here.