Pusha-T performs “If You Know You Know” on Kimmel: Watch

Pusha-T performs on Kimmel

Pusha-T has been racking up some serious air miles as he jets across the country in promotion of his new album, DAYTONA, while simultaneously fulfilling his duties as president of G.O.O.D. Music — which basically amounts to making sure Kanye fulfills his own plans to release five new albums in five consecutive weeks. Last night, before making his way to Wyoming for the premiere of Kanye’s ye, Pusha was in Los Angeles for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He delivered a fiery performance of the DAYTONA highlight “If You Know You Know”, complete with flashing strobe lights a giant eyeball that projected various imagery relating to the song. Catch the replay below, and stream DAYTONA in full here. It’s really good.