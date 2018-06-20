Pusha-T releases full “If You Know You Know” video: Watch

Pusha-T in the "If You Know You Know" video

Last week, Pusha-T released a vertical video for his standout DAYTONA track “If You Know You Know” via Spotify. It turns out that was more of a teaser than anything, as the G.O.O.D. Music head has now shared the official version of the visuals.

Directed by Shomi Patwary (who’s worked with Pusha since the days of Clipse’s “Doorman”), the video finds Pusha-T pulled over by the police in the middle of the desert. Though he’s cooperative, something on his record brings out the K9s and the angry cop faces. Check out the clip below.

DAYTONA is not only arguably the best of the Kanye-produced pentalogy so far (Kanye’s own ye, his collaboration with Kid Cudi KIDS SEE GHOSTS, Nas’ Nasir, and Teyana Taylor’s forthcoming effort), but it’s already one of the best records of the year. And that’s not even slowing Pusha-T down, as he recently appeared on a new version of alt-J’s “In Cold Blood” alongside Twin Shadow; they debuted the reworking on a recent episode of Colbert.