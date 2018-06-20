Pusha-T announces summer tour dates

Pusha-T, photo by Ben Kaye

Pusha-T has revealed his first non-festival tour dates in support of his latest album, DAYTONA. The G.O.O.D. Music president will support one of the best records of the year (so far) with a 14-date trek alongside special guests Valee and Sheck Wes at select shows.

The summer jaunt kicks off August 3rd in St. Louis, Missouri. Pusha and his crew will then visit House of Blues venues in Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, Houston, Myrtle Beach, and Dallas — as well as other venues in other cities. Things wind down September 1st in Los Angeles, and Pusha’s also set to appear at October’s Treasure Island Music Festival in Oakland, California. Find his complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Pusha-T 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall *

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

08/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/22 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

08/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

08/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

08/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/13-14 – Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

* = w/ Valee and Sheck Wes

^ = w/ Valee

Earlier today, Pusha-T shared the official video for the standout DAYTONA “If You Know You Know”single . Check that out below.