Pusha-T gets pulled over by the cops in new “If You Know You Know” video: Watch

Pusha-T's "If You Know You Know" music video

G.O.O.D. Music honcho Pusha-T has let loose a video for “If You Know You Know”, one of the many standout tracks appearing on his latest album, Daytona. Shot in portrait mode to look like cell phone footage, the clip sees Pusha cruising down a dark highway before being stopped by the police.

In an interview with Genius recently, the Bronx-born MC said the track was written from his perspective as “a person who definitely has made it out” of the drug dealing lifestyle. He added, “If you’re in tune with the life then it’s going to mean the world to you.”

Watch the full video over on Spotify.

Pusha performed “If You Know You Know” on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month. The Kanye West-produced Daytona is officially one of the best albums of 2018 (so far). Pusha also appeared on Ye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts track “Feel the Love”. Of course, all this new material came amidst Pusha’s nasty feud with Drake, which Pusha claims is now mostly over.