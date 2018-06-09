Queens of the Stone Age perform “Long Slow Goodbye” in tribute to Anthony Bourdain: Watch

Josh Homme with Anthony Bourdain

Of the many musicians featured on Anthony Bourdain’s television programs, few had a more intimate relationship with the master chef and author than Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. Bourdain visited Homme’s Rancho De La Luna for an episode of No Reservations in 2011, and later Homme composed an original theme song for Bourdain’s CNN show, Parts Unknown.

When news of Bourdain’s death was announced yesterday, Homme posted a heartfelt statement to Twitter, writing, “Dammit Tony. I’m so sorry. I’m so destroyed. I love you brother. I miss you too much already. My love & condolences to Ariane & Ottavia.” Hours later, during Queens of the Stone Age’s set at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival, Homme dedicated the band’s performance of “Long Slow Goodbye” in honor of Bourdain.

You can replay the band’s full set below (scroll to 46:00 mark for “Long Slow Goodbye”).