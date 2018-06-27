Menu
Here’s your first look at Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt pose as Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth

on June 27, 2018, 9:54am
Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded ensemble feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doesn’t hit theaters until August 19th of next year, but already we’re starting to see some of the glitz and glamour from the set.

This morning, Leonardo DiCaprio shared a swanky photo of himself alongside Brad Pitt, the two of them playing Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively. It’s just a single shot, but it’s exciting to see the two juggernauts together, nonetheless. For his part, Tarantino has called DiCaprio and Pitt “the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

As previously reported, the movie is set in 1969 Hollywood during the height of hippie culture and the Manson Family murders and follows a TV actor (DiCaprio) and a stunt double (Pitt) as they try to make a name for themselves amid the chaos.

Margot Robbie stars as Sharon Tate, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Al Pacino as Dalton’s agent Marvin Shwarz, Dakota Fanning as Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Emile Hirsch as Tate’s friend Jay Sebring, and the list goes on.

In fact, here are all the other confirmed stars: Kurt Russell, Michael MadsenTim Roth, James Marsden, Clifton Collins Jr., Timothy Olyphant, Scoot McNairy, Burt Reynolds, Luke PerryZoë BellKeith JeffersonNicholas Hammond, and Julia Butters.

