Rebecca Ferguson joins Ewan McGregor for Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep

Rebecca Ferguson, photo by Heather Kaplan

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Ewan McGregor had signed on to play adult Danny Torrance in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep. Well, he’ll be in good company as Variety confirms that Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson is the latest soul to check into The Overlook Hotel.

Currently, her role is undisclosed, though it’s likely she’ll be playing the villain, Rose the Hat. Weird name? Well, weird background, too, as Rose leads the True Knot, a group of quasi-immortals who wander across America and feed on “steam,” a psychic essence produced when the people with the shining die in pain. So, bad news for McGregor.

As previously reported, Flanagan, who helmed last year’s Gerald’s Game, is reworking a screenplay originally written by Hollywood Hack Akiva Goldsman, for a tentative release date of January 24th, 2020. Stay tuned to The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, where we’ll soon discuss this development and all others in the King universe.