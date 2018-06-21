Menu
Reeperbahn New York Edition 2018 Photo Gallery: HAERTS, Jade Bird, Akua Naru, Surma

New York's Pianos hosted a night of discovery and awareness

by
on June 21, 2018, 1:00pm
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond

On Wednesday night, Reeperbahn Festival hosted a New York Edition of its festivities during A2IM Indie Week at Manhattan’s PIANOS, where an eclectic bill spotlight the festival’s myriad initiatives that range from discovery to awareness.

akuanaru reeperbahn2018 cos juliadrummond 2 5 Reeperbahn New York Edition 2018 Photo Gallery: HAERTS, Jade Bird, Akua Naru, Surma

Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond

Poet and musician Akua Naru tipped off the evening, representing the Keychange program, which works to actively promote up-and-coming female musicians via international networking opportunities and access to new markets.

Portugal’s experimental artist Surma, Canadian power pop outfit Little Junior, and German pop singer Jeannel all arrived in succession, expressing the ways Reeperbahn wants to run the gamut in terms of style, gender, and region.

jadebird reeperbahn2018 cos juliadrummond 2 16 Reeperbahn New York Edition 2018 Photo Gallery: HAERTS, Jade Bird, Akua Naru, Surma

Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond

Singer-songwriter Jade Bird took the stage next as 2017’s recipient of the ANCHOR — Reeperbahn Festival International Music Award for emerging talent. Bird has since performed on Stephen Colbert and opened for the likes of Stevie Nicks.

And finally, Germany indie pop act HAERTS closed the night as part of Reeperbahn Festival’s Wunderkinder – German Music Talent initiative, an export program that introduces international talent scouts to 10 different German acts every year.

haerts reeperbahn2018 cos juliadrummond 2 16 Reeperbahn New York Edition 2018 Photo Gallery: HAERTS, Jade Bird, Akua Naru, Surma

Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond

It was a night of new sounds, new faces, and new ideas. Photographer Julia Drummond was on site to snap it all and returned with the exhaustive photo gallery below. Take a look and follow her on Instagram.

Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond
Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond
Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Jade Bird, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Jeannel, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Little Junior, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Akua Naru, photo by Julia Drummond
Haerts, photo by Julia Drummond
Surma, photo by Julia Drummond
