Reeperbahn New York Edition 2018 Photo Gallery: HAERTS, Jade Bird, Akua Naru, Surma

Surma, photo by Julia Drummond

On Wednesday night, Reeperbahn Festival hosted a New York Edition of its festivities during A2IM Indie Week at Manhattan’s PIANOS, where an eclectic bill spotlight the festival’s myriad initiatives that range from discovery to awareness.

Poet and musician Akua Naru tipped off the evening, representing the Keychange program, which works to actively promote up-and-coming female musicians via international networking opportunities and access to new markets.

Portugal’s experimental artist Surma, Canadian power pop outfit Little Junior, and German pop singer Jeannel all arrived in succession, expressing the ways Reeperbahn wants to run the gamut in terms of style, gender, and region.

Singer-songwriter Jade Bird took the stage next as 2017’s recipient of the ANCHOR — Reeperbahn Festival International Music Award for emerging talent. Bird has since performed on Stephen Colbert and opened for the likes of Stevie Nicks.

And finally, Germany indie pop act HAERTS closed the night as part of Reeperbahn Festival’s Wunderkinder – German Music Talent initiative, an export program that introduces international talent scouts to 10 different German acts every year.

It was a night of new sounds, new faces, and new ideas. Photographer Julia Drummond was on site to snap it all and returned with the exhaustive photo gallery below. Take a look and follow her on Instagram.