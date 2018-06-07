Consequence of Sound welcomes Reeperbahn Festival New York Edition at A2IM Indie Week presented by SoundExchange

Reeperbahn, the venerable, Hamburg-based music conference and festival, will again infiltrate US soil this month with the Reeperbahn Festival New York Edition at A2IM Indie Week presented by SoundExchange. Smack dab in the midst of the American Association of Independent Music’s Indie Week, the daylong festival, now in its third year, will present an evening brimming with drinks, live music, and plenty of insight into the dynamics of the American and European independent music scenes. Consequence of Sound is proud to participate by again presenting festival showcase at New York City’s Pianos on June 20th.

Across four hours, the event will introduce audiences to rising international artists to the likes of Jade Bird, HAERTS, Akua Naru, Little Junior, Jeannel, and Surma. Set times and listening links are provided below.

Beforehand, acclaimed producer Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T-Rex, The Damned) will be on hand for a jury reception celebrating ANCHOR, the festival’s annual award for the year’s most promising artist. ANCHOR 2017 winner Jade Bird will engage in a chat on what it takes to make it in the music business with KCRW’s Music Director Jason Bentley and tastemaker Chris Douridas.

Reeperbahn Festival New York Edition at A2IM Indie Week presented by SoundExchange is, for the first time ever, open to the public. The jury reception lasts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the showcase starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and you can RSVP to the event via Facebook.

7:00-7:30 – AKUA NARU

7:40-8:10 – SURMA

8:20-8:50 – LITTLE JUNIOR

9:00-9:30 – JEANNEL

9:45-10:30 – JADE BIRD

10:45-11:15 – HAERTS