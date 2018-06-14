RiFF RAFF denies rape, sexual misconduct allegations

RiFF RAFF, photo by Lilian Cai

Earlier this month, RiFF RAFF was accused of raping a 19-year-old Australian woman in 2013. After the rapper’s planned tour of Australia and New Zealand was subsequently canceled by booking agency Audipaxx, a second woman came forward to Jezebel accusing him of inappropriately groping her when she was only 17. RiFF RAFF called the initial allegations “lies” in an Instagram post from June 4th, and now he’s posted a video denial to the same account.

In the clip, RiFF RAFF is filmed with an entertainment lawyer and film director Sarah B. Downey. “Never once have I forced a girl to have sex. Never once have I forced a girl to do any type of drugs. I don’t want to have a girl drunk and sleepy,” he says. In speaking of the allegations, the lawyer adds that “the so-called victims are becoming the bullies.”

According to the post’s caption, the clip comes from a 13-minute film called “Trial by Media.” The post continues, saying the film is “ABOUT HOW FALSE ALLEGATiONS ARE THE NEW EASY WAVE FOR PEOPLE TO LiE AND QUiCKLY GET THEiR NAME iN THE MEDiA BY USiNG BLOOD THiRSTY COPY & PASTE LAZY JOURNALiST AT THE EXPENSE OF ACTUAL ARTiSTS, ATHLETES & HiGH PROFiLE EASY TARGET PARTY MOGULS.”

It adds, “DONT EVER BE AFRAiD TO STAND UP FOR YOURSELF AGAiNST LiES. FULL 13 MiNUTE iNTERViEW WiTH MULTi-MiLLiON DOLLAR MOViE DiRECTOR & ENTERTAiNMENT LAWYER COMiNG SOON WORLD WiDE !!!”

See the full post below.