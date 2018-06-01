RiFF RaFF accused of drugging and raping woman

RiFF RaFF

RiFF RaFF has been accused of raping a 19-year-old Australian woman in 2013. In light of the accusations, the rapper’s planned tour of Australian and New Zealand has been canceled by booking agency Audipaxx.

As FADER points out, a Melbourne resident named Eliza Stafford posted her story on Facebook after learning RiFF RaFF was about to kick off his tour of Australasia at a venue right around the corner from her work. Stafford said she attended a 2013 RiFF RaFF concert with her boyfriend and was asked backstage during the show. “… as a 19 year old I was flattered and complied,” she wrote. Once backstage, she said she was handed a 60ml “party shot” from a branded vodka bottle sitting on the table. (A regular shot is 30ml.) “I took the shot, it was syrup and I immediately asked what it was. Riff Raff and his support act told me that it was codeine and started laughing. I don’t remember anything from that point.”

Apparently, another girl who had been backstage told Stafford’s friends that she’d seen Stafford fighting back as RiFF RaFF and his opening act coerced her into a car. Stafford recounted what happened once she finally came to:

“I woke up as Riff raff was pulling out of me and getting in to the shower. I crawled – truly, on all fours – out of the hotel room and managed to get outside where I booked a taxi who wouldn’t take me because I was ‘too drunk’. I begged him to take me home, got back to my boyfriends house, and he was angry at me for ‘blowing him off’. I was punished for 6 months within that relationship for what ‘I did’. I was raped and blamed myself for 5 years.”

Upon learning of the allegations, Audipaxx released the following statement announcing they’d given RiFF RaFF’s planned tour the axe:

RiFF RaFF has been contacted by multiple outlets for comment, but has yet to respond. Read Stafford’s full account of the harrowing incident below.