Rita Ora shares “Girls” video with Cardi B, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha: Watch

Rita Ora and Cardi B in the "Girls" video

Rita Ora stirred up a bit of controversy when she dropped “Girls”, her collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX, last month. Specifically, some members of the LGBTQ community weren’t down with lyrics like, “Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls,” arguing it trivialized the bi experience. Ora apologized for the conception.

Now, she’s unveiled a video for “Girls”, and while the clip may be slightly NSFW thanks to a few quick revealing shots, at least it doesn’t do much to exasperate the issues some had with the track. (That is, unless you look at Cardi and Ora’s holographic kiss like the infamous Madonna/Britney Spears/Christina Aguilera 2003 VMAs moment as bisexuality for the sake of shock.) Otherwise, the clip is pretty harmless, with a bunch of women all wearing the same wig lounging about in a lush forest oasis and Rexha singing in a hall of mirrors.

Check out the clip below.