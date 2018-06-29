Rolling Stone rolls out its list of the 100 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century – So Far

Sad Bono received just one entry in Rolling Stone's list of the Top 100 Songs of the 21st Century So Far

We’re only 17 years removed from the turn of the century, but today Rolling Stone rolled out a list of the “100 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century – So Far.” By Rolling Stone standards, the list isn’t that bad — there’s only one U2 song! Radiohead receive two, somewhat left-field entires in “Weird Fishes / Arpeggi” and “Idioteque”. Grimes, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Childish Gambino also get recognition. And, for the most part, the top 10 is pretty by the book: “Seven Nation Army”, “Paper Planes”, “Maps”, and “Hey Ya!” all earn premium placement.

That said, there are some inclusions sure to get a rise out of folks: Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” is only the 94th best song? Drake’s “Hotline Bling” ranks ahead of OutKast’s “B.o.B.”? Arcade Fire only appear once, and it’s at No. 31 for “Wake Up”? There’s no love for rock bands like Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, or Foo Fighters? And yet Harry Styles cracks the top 50?

But perhaps most divisive is the No. 1 selection of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s “Crazy in Love”. A great song for sure, but in my opinion there’s at least four songs on Lemonade alone that are more deserving.

See some of the more notable selections below, and find the full list here.

97. Phoenix – “1901”

94. Kanye West – “Jesus Walks”

82. The Shins – “New Slang”

77. LCD Soundsystem – “Losing My Edge”

73. The Rapture – “House of Jealous Lovers”

72. Migos – “Bad and Boujee”

71. Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

64. Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”

59. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

56. Radiohead – “Weird Fishes / Arpeggi”

53. Grimes – “Oblivion”

47. Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

44. Eminem – “Stan”

41. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

38. Beyoncé – “Formation”

34. The Killers – “Mr. Brightside”

33. Radiohead – “Idioteque”

31. Arcade Fire – “Wake Up”

27. OutKast – “B.o.B.”

26. Drake – “Hotline Bling”

20. Amy Winehouse – “Rehab”

16. LCD Soundsystem – “All My Friends”

13. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

10. The Strokes – “Last Nite”

09. Lorde – “Royals”

08. Adele – “Rolling in the Deep”

07. Kanye West – “Runaway”

06. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps”

05. JAY-Z – “99 Problems”

04. OutKast – “Hey Ya!”

03. The White Stripes – “Seven Nation Army”

02. M.I.A. – “Paper Planes”

01. Beyoncé and JAY-Z – “Crazy in Love”