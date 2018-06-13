Ryan Adams pens silly song for Colorado news channel, “Denver7 (Piece of Heaven)”: Stream

Ryan Adams' "Denver7 (Piece of Heaven)" Video

Ryan Adams really loves Colorado media outlets. Or, at least, he’s really into promoting his upcoming June 14th concert at Red Rocks by penning odes to Colorado media outlets. Back in May, he shared a tribute to a local radio station, “105.5 The Colorado Sound”, and now he’s delivered another one for local news channel Denver7.

Entitled “Denver7 (Piece of Heaven)”, the silly little song is a jazzy, sultry number that was apparently written as part of a barter with news anchor Shannon Ogden. It seems Adams has long dreamed of doing a local weather report, and Ogden said she’d make it happen if he wrote her a song. After Adams delivered “Denver7”, Ogden made good on her promise: Adams has been invited to give the 5:00 p.m. forecast on Wednesday, June 14th. Yes, the singer-songwriter will actually be forecasting the weather for his own concert at an outdoor amphitheater.

Check out the animated video for “Denver7 (Piece of Heaven)”, which features a cameo from Ogden, below.

In more serious Adams music news, he’s been teasing a follow-up to last year’s fantastic Prisoner. Back in March, he confirmed that he’d tracked and completed vocals on 11 songs. We’ve yet to hear any of those tracks, but he did release the single “Baby I Love You” on Valentine’s Day.