Ryan Reynolds to star in Sam Raimi’s first movie in six years, The Bermuda Triangle

Ryan Reynolds, photo by Heather Kaplan

When you think back to some of the greatest genre films, Sam Raimi’s name often comes up: The Evil Dead Trilogy, Darkman, Drag Me to Hell, all were worth a rental or five in their own time. And that’s neglecting more A-list stuff like For the Love of the Game, The Gift, A Simple Plan, or, you know, Sony’s studio-defining Spider-man Trilogy.

In recent years, however, he’s taken on more of a producer role, giving us films like Don’t Breathe or series like Ash Vs. Evil Dead, which is why his last directorial effort dates all the way back to 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful. Well, that hiatus has come to an end as he’s ready to return to the chair for his long-awaited follow-up, The Bermuda Triangle.

Here’s an early synopsis:

“When a massive submarine carry nuclear weapons goes missing in the Bermuda Triangle, Commander Vogel enlists the help of Dr. Fisk a theoretical physicist, who while using his grandfather’s research opens a wormhole to reveal a mysterious island that is inhabited by anything lost in the triangle including sharks, Vikings, and Nazis, in the hopes of finding the nuclear weapons.”

Doesn’t that sound like something you’d take home from Blockbuster? The good news is we won’t have to wait very long, at least not according to The Hashtag Show, who reports that the sci-fi fantasy will not only go into production this September, but also star Ryan Reynolds. It would appear the Deadpool star will be playing the “theoretical physicist.”

Okay, so to recap: Sam Raimi. Big mythical plot. Supernatural elements. Action. Adventure. Science fiction. Ryan Reynolds. Without leaning too hard on hyperbole, this could be next year’s most entertaining film–that is if all the stars align. Here’s hoping Raimi leans more on practical effects a la Drag Me to Hell and less on the CGI nonsense from Oz.

Oh, and, let’s not forget an invite to Bruce Campbell.