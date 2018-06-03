Saba freestyles over Drake’s “Nice For What”: Stream

Saba, photo by Heather Kaplan

Saba is on a roll in 2018. Two months after releasing his incredible sophomore album, Care for Me, our April Artist of the Month has returned with a whiplash freestyle over Drake’s Murda Beatz-produced “Nice For What”. It’s a soulful blast of adrenaline from the Chicago MC, who hits 88 mph multiple times throughout the track and admits he’s “pretty public for an introvert.” Yeah, no kidding, dude. Stream below.

Care for Me is out now. Senior writer Wren Graves says “it’s an honest-to-god album that develops ideas at its own pace” in his glowing A- review, contending that Saba “makes it near impossible to turn away.” Stream his full critique below:

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS