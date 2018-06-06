Saint Etienne to play Good Humor in full on upcoming North American tour

Saint Etienne returned after a five-year hiatus last year with a new album, Home Counties, as well as a subsequent EP. But the pioneering English dance-pop outfit’s upcoming tour is linked not to those releases, but to one of their most enduring albums, 1998’s Good Humor. This September, in honor of the record’s 20th anniversary, the band will play it in full on a brief tour of the US and Canada.
Good Humor features cuts like “Sylvie”, “Mr Donut” and “Been So Long”, and has emerged over the years as one of Saint Etienne’s most popular North American releases. Along with the album, the band will also be playing a selection of “hits, old classics, and a brand new song or two.”
“My memories of making Good Humor are all good, and that’s not just looking back twenty years through rose-coloured glasses,” says the band’s Bob Stanley. “Living in a flat in Malmo together for 6 weeks made it feel like we were the Monkees, and I think that spirit comes across on the album. It contained some of my favourite St Et songs, that wise owl Tore Johansson’s production was exceptional, and I was thrilled when it went down so well in the States.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8th.
Saint Etienne 2018 Tour Dates:
09/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre