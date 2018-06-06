Saint Etienne to play Good Humor in full on upcoming North American tour

Saint Etienne, photo by Rob Baker Ashton

Saint Etienne returned after a five-year hiatus last year with a new album, Home Counties, as well as a subsequent EP. But the pioneering English dance-pop outfit’s upcoming tour is linked not to those releases, but to one of their most enduring albums, 1998’s Good Humor. This September, in honor of the record’s 20th anniversary, the band will play it in full on a brief tour of the US and Canada.

Good Humor features cuts like “Sylvie”, “Mr Donut” and “Been So Long”, and has emerged over the years as one of Saint Etienne’s most popular North American releases. Along with the album, the band will also be playing a selection of “hits, old classics, and a brand new song or two.”

“My memories of making Good Humor are all good, and that’s not just looking back twenty years through rose-coloured glasses,” says the band’s Bob Stanley. “Living in a flat in Malmo together for 6 weeks made it feel like we were the Monkees, and I think that spirit comes across on the album. It contained some of my favourite St Et songs, that wise owl Tore Johansson’s production was exceptional, and I was thrilled when it went down so well in the States.”

Singer Sarah Cracknell adds, “I’m so looking forwarded to touring Good Humor this autumn with our fabulous live band! I think it’s the best live line up we’ve ever had. Drummer Mike, the amazing Bennett brothers, Gerard Johnson and of course Debsey will really bring the album to life and add a certain je ne sais quoi!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8th.

Saint Etienne 2018 Tour Dates:

09/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre