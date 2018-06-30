Sheryl Crow to release final album in 2019, featuring collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, and Johnny Cash

Sheryl Crow

Earlier this week, Sheryl Crow joined forces with St. Vincent for “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You”. As it turns out, it’s just one of several exciting collaborations destined for what Crow says will be her final full-length studio album.

Appearing on Kyle Meredith With…, Crow says she’s recorded tracks with “people I’ve loved… and who have been heroes of mine forever,” including Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, and Don Henley in addition to the late Johnny Cash.

“How would I follow that up with an album?” Crow remarks.

“Albums as an art form are a little bit of a dying art form. People are more interested in singles,” she continues, adding that “I’ve made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album. I’ll just start putting songs out… to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Meredith, Crow discusses how her unexpected collaboration with St. Vincent came about, plus she reflects on the anniversaries of her seminal albums including 2008’s Detours, 1998’s The Globe Sessions, and 1993’s Tuesday Night Music Club. Listen to the full interview below.

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS